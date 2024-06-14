Father's Day 2024: Top 10 web series to watch with your daddy on OTT
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jun 14, 2024
Hostages: The love and tenacity of a parent in the face of a compelling hostage situation serve as an example of the resilience of the paternal instinct.
Panchayat: The village chief, who serves as a father figure by imparting knowledge and direction, teaches a young man life skills in a rural context.
Yeh Meri Family: It depicts the essence of a middle-class family and the father's dual position as a source of support and discipline, set in the nostalgic 1990s.
Jamnapaar: The hardships and sacrifices a father makes for his family against the backdrop of a small rural town emphasize the tenacity and costs of paternal love.
The Great Indian Dysfunctional Family: Set against a backdrop of turbulent family dynamics, the show delves into the flawed but charming bond between a father and his adult children.
Breathe: The extreme measures a father takes to ensure his child's safety highlight the extent to which parents will go.
What The Folks: A son-in-law works with the difficulties of family dynamics, especially his developing connection with his father-in-law.
Gullak: A charming depiction of typical family relations in which a father instills his children's ideals through stories and lessons.
The Reunion Season 2: An unexpected circumstance draws an estranged family together, and they reunite after a protracted absence to mend the rifts in their bonds.
The middle-class family's daily shenanigans are delightfully depicted in the series Aam Aadmi Family.
