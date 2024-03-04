Fed up of waiting for Panchayat 3? Watch these amazing series on OTT instead
Janhvi Sharma
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 04, 2024
Panchayat fans have been waiting for season 3 since a long time now.
The show will be reelasing in December first week as per reports.
Maharani 3 will be streaming on March 7 and has been shot in various parts of small towns.
Mirzapur on Amazon Prime Video is about Kaleen Bhaiya and his son who are mafia dons.
Kota Factory on Netflix was shot in Rajasthan's Kota.
Panchayat on Prime Video was shot in a far-off Indian village.
Ghar Waapsi on Disney Plus Hotstar was shot in Madhya Pradesh in Indore.
Gullak on SonyLiv is about a family based in a small town.
Bhaukaal on MX Player is set in Muzaffarnagar.
Yeh Meri Family on Prime Video is about Awasthi family and their lives.
Manphodganj ki Binny on MX Player is shot in a small town in Allahabad.
Jamtara on Netflix was shot in a village named Jamtara.
