Fed up of waiting for Panchayat 3? Watch these amazing series on OTT instead

Janhvi Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 04, 2024

Panchayat fans have been waiting for season 3 since a long time now.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The show will be reelasing in December first week as per reports.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Maharani 3 will be streaming on March 7 and has been shot in various parts of small towns.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mirzapur on Amazon Prime Video is about Kaleen Bhaiya and his son who are mafia dons.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kota Factory on Netflix was shot in Rajasthan's Kota.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Panchayat on Prime Video was shot in a far-off Indian village.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ghar Waapsi on Disney Plus Hotstar was shot in Madhya Pradesh in Indore.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Gullak on SonyLiv is about a family based in a small town.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bhaukaal on MX Player is set in Muzaffarnagar.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Yeh Meri Family on Prime Video is about Awasthi family and their lives.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Manphodganj ki Binny on MX Player is shot in a small town in Allahabad.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jamtara on Netflix was shot in a village named Jamtara.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Baahubali and other Top 7 greatest and biggest films directed by SS Rajamouli to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime and more OTT

 

 Find Out More