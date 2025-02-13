Fifty Shades of Grey to The Handmaiden; TOP 10 steamy romance movies to watch on Valentine's day
Yashshvi Srivastava
| Feb 13, 2025
Spice up your Valentine’s day with these top steamy romance movies
Anora revolves around a young woman from Brooklyn who gets a chance to marry a son of an oligarch.
The Dreamers follows twins who get charmed by a shy student Isabelle and Theo.
Fifty shades of grey follows Ana, a college student who gets involved with an enigmatic billionaire entrepreneur.
365 Days centers on Laura, a simple sales director whose life changes on a trip.
Emmanuelle centers on a woman who flies alone to Hong Kong in search of lost pleasure.
The Handmaiden follows a Korean con-man who plans to seduce a woman.
Cruel Intentions centers on Sebastian who tries to seduce his headmaster’s daughter Annette.
Call Me By Your Name revolves around Elio, a teenager who develops feelings for Oilver.
Challengers center on Tashi, a tennis player turned coach who changes her husband’s life.
Love follows Murphy, an American moved to Paris and gets in an emotional relationship with Electra.
