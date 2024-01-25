Fighter in theaters and other Top 10 movies laden with patriotism on OTT that are a perfect Republic Day watch
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 25, 2024
Parmanu, starring John Abraham, is based on the 1998 Pokhran nuclear tests, which were India's first successful nuclear testing.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The film Mother India, which is a metaphor for the determination and resilience of the Indian people, stars the renowned Nargis Dutt in a moving role.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The film Shershaah, which is based on the life of the Kargil War hero Captain Vikram Batra, depicts the bravery and devotion with which the armed forces protect their nation.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Akshay Kumar-starring thriller Airlift highlights the value of cooperation and unity in difficult times.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
With self-realization and contributions to the betterment of one's country, Swades movie embodies patriotism.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Uri: The Surgical Strike, directed by Aditya Dhar, is a film that highlights the Indian Army's audacious surgical attacks from 2016.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
For fans of patriotic movies, LOC: Kargil is a must-see because of its captivating story and stellar ensemble.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bollywood's standard for war films has been set by Border.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rang De Basanti skillfully combines the narratives of contemporary youngsters rebelling against social injustices with those of historical rebels.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rajkumar Santoshi's biographical drama The Legend of Bhagat Singh pays homage to the legendary freedom fighter Bhagat Singh.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Easiest ways with Korean skincare routine to maintain the natural glow
Find Out More