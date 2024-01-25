Fighter official OTT release platform: Here's where Hrithik Roshan's movie will stream

Vridhi Soodhan

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 25, 2024

Currently showing in theaters is the action-packed film Fighter, which stars Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan from Bollywood.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Fighter is the subject of much anticipation, particularly following the release of Sher Khul Gaye, the smash hit song, and the film's thrilling teaser and character posters.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The movie becomes the first of its kind in India's action genre and marks Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's on-screen debut together.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Fighter is scheduled to open in theaters on Thursday, January 25, but a big OTT platform has already paid a significant sum to get the film's digital rights.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

It becomes sense, then, that Netflix, a significant OTT provider, has drawn Fighter to its streaming service, according to reports.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

After it opens in theaters, the film will be available on streaming services. Though the precise OTT release date is yet unknown , you can enjoy the film by going to theaters.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Fighter is a highly anticipated film that combines a thrilling patriotic topic with the obvious charm of Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Although Fighter's OTT release hasn't been revealed yet, several reports indicate that it will likely make its digital debut 56 days following its theatrical release.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Fighter leaked online in full hd for free on Tamilrockers, Telegram

 

 Find Out More