Fighter official OTT release platform: Here's where Hrithik Roshan's movie will stream
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 25, 2024
Currently showing in theaters is the action-packed film Fighter, which stars Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan from Bollywood.
Fighter is the subject of much anticipation, particularly following the release of Sher Khul Gaye, the smash hit song, and the film's thrilling teaser and character posters.
The movie becomes the first of its kind in India's action genre and marks Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's on-screen debut together.
Fighter is scheduled to open in theaters on Thursday, January 25, but a big OTT platform has already paid a significant sum to get the film's digital rights.
It becomes sense, then, that Netflix, a significant OTT provider, has drawn Fighter to its streaming service, according to reports.
After it opens in theaters, the film will be available on streaming services. Though the precise OTT release date is yet unknown , you can enjoy the film by going to theaters.
Fighter is a highly anticipated film that combines a thrilling patriotic topic with the obvious charm of Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone.
Although Fighter's OTT release hasn't been revealed yet, several reports indicate that it will likely make its digital debut 56 days following its theatrical release.
