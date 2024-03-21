Fighter on Netflix and more movies about men in uniform to watch on OTT
Nikita Thakkar
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Mar 21, 2024
Fighter starring Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone as air force officers is now on Netflix. The movie is filled with daredevil stunts and is high on patriotism.
Another movie to watch to witness the valour of the Indian Army is Uri: The Surgical Strike. It is on Zee5 and has Vicky Kaushal in the lead.
Sam Bahadur is about the first Indian Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. The biographical drama is on Zee5.
Shershaah is a biographical drama. Sidharth Malhotra plays the role of Captain Vikram Batra who sacrificed his life during the Kargil War. Watch it on Prime Video.
Aiyaary is on Disney+Hotstar. It is an action drama about a Colonel and his protégé.
Border on Amazon Prime Video is one of the best action dramas ever made. It is based on Battle of Longewala in 1971.
Mausam is on AppleTV. Shahid Kapoor is the man in uniform who has to showcase immense courage when on field and in love life.
Lakshya is on Netflix. It showcases the hardships a soldier goes through and it's not easy to be a man in uniform.
Singham series has Ajay Devgn as the daredevil no-nonsense cop. Watch it on Amazon Prime Video.
Akshay Kumar has played many roles for which he has had to don a uniform. Sooryavanshi on Netflix is one of them.
