Fighter on OTT: Top reasons to watch the film on Netflix
Nikita Thakkar
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Mar 21, 2024
Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's movie Fighter that released in January 2024 is now streaming on Netflix.

Bollywoodlife.com
The film that sees the lead starcast as the Indian Air Force Pilots opened to positive reviews.

Bollywoodlife.com
Fighter is helmed by Siddharth Anand who has proved his directorial prowess with films like Pathaan, War and more.

Bollywoodlife.com
It is an aerial action drama and will give you all the thrills.

Bollywoodlife.com
The aerial action sequences of the film will make you go wow and pump you up with the adrenaline rush.

Bollywoodlife.com
Watch it for Hrithik Roshan. Fighter released two years after his Vikram Vedha and he was missed onscreen.

Bollywoodlife.com
In Fighter, Deepika Padukone looks the hottest that she has ever looked. Her chemistry with Hrithik is one of the reasons to watch the film.

Bollywoodlife.com
Fighter will evoke a sense of patriotism. It is an ode to real-life heroes who face several challenges.

Bollywoodlife.com
Anil Kapoor is a stellar star and once again he proves his acting chops with Fighter.

Bollywoodlife.com
Fighter boasts of a gripping storyline that will keep you at the edge of your seat throughout.

Bollywoodlife.com
The background score will keep you hooked. Even the songs of the film are entertaining.

Bollywoodlife.com
