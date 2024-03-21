Fighter on OTT: Top reasons to watch the film on Netflix

Nikita Thakkar Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 21, 2024

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's movie Fighter that released in January 2024 is now streaming on Netflix.

The film that sees the lead starcast as the Indian Air Force Pilots opened to positive reviews.

Fighter is helmed by Siddharth Anand who has proved his directorial prowess with films like Pathaan, War and more.

It is an aerial action drama and will give you all the thrills.

The aerial action sequences of the film will make you go wow and pump you up with the adrenaline rush.

Watch it for Hrithik Roshan. Fighter released two years after his Vikram Vedha and he was missed onscreen.

In Fighter, Deepika Padukone looks the hottest that she has ever looked. Her chemistry with Hrithik is one of the reasons to watch the film.

Fighter will evoke a sense of patriotism. It is an ode to real-life heroes who face several challenges.

Anil Kapoor is a stellar star and once again he proves his acting chops with Fighter.

Fighter boasts of a gripping storyline that will keep you at the edge of your seat throughout.

The background score will keep you hooked. Even the songs of the film are entertaining.

