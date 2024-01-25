Fighter star Hrithik Roshan's Top 10 superlative performances to watch on OTT
Shivani Pawaskar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 25, 2024
Handsome hunk Hrithik Roshan is gearing up for the release of his next, Fighter.
The movie is an action thriller, an aerial action thriller at that, directed by none other than, Siddharth Anand.
Fighter is out in cinemas from today. Let's check out other amazing performances of Hrithik on OTT.
Super 30 is one of his best works. Based on life of Anand Kumar, this Hrithik starrer is on Disney Plus Hotstar.
War saw Hrithik is a massy action role which fans loved to the core. It is on Amazon Prime Video.
Agneepath starring Hrithik, Sanjay and others is available on Netflix and Amazon Prime Video as well.
Hrithik Roshan's character in Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara has layers which he portrayed beautifully. Watch it on Netflix or Amazon Prime Video.
Hrithik played a blind man on revenge in Kaabil. Check it out on Disney Plus Hotstar.
The Awadhi accent of Hrithik in Vikram Vedha tugged at fans' heartstring. Watch it on JioCinema.
Krrish is one of the best superheroes created by India. Watch it on YouTube.
Hrithik worked with Siddharth for the first time in Bang Bang. It also stars Katrina. Watch it on Disney Plus Hotstar.
Hrithik played a disabled man in Guzaarish. The film also stars Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Rent it on Google Play.
Lastly, we have a period drama called Mohenjo Daro by Ashhutosh Gowariker. Watch it on Netflix or Disney Plus Hotstar.
