Fire and Top 10 Bollywood films that got banned in theatres and now on Netflix, YouTube, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT
Janhvi Sharma
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 12, 2024
Angry Indian Goddesses was banned by the censor board but is now available on Netflix.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Water on YouTube got banned in theatres.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Inshallah Football is streaming now on YouTube.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Loev on Netflix is a story about gay couple that made the film ban in theatres.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kissa Kursi Ka on YouTube is a political drama that got banned in theatres.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Gandu on Netflix was banned due to its abusive language.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Un-Freedom on Netflix is a story of a lesbian couple.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Parzania on Disney+Hotstar is about Gujarat riots.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Black Friday by Anurag Kashyap is on Disney+Hotstar. The film about 1993 Mumbai bomb blast was initially banned from releasing. Now it is a cult classic.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Fire on YouTube is about homosexuality that starred Shabana Azmi.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Jab We Met and Top 10 sweet love stories on JioCinema, Netflix and more OTT
Find Out More