Fire and Top 10 Bollywood films that got banned in theatres and now on Netflix, YouTube, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT

Janhvi Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 12, 2024

Angry Indian Goddesses was banned by the censor board but is now available on Netflix.

Water on YouTube got banned in theatres.

Inshallah Football is streaming now on YouTube.

Loev on Netflix is a story about gay couple that made the film ban in theatres.

Kissa Kursi Ka on YouTube is a political drama that got banned in theatres.

Gandu on Netflix was banned due to its abusive language.

Un-Freedom on Netflix is a story of a lesbian couple.

Parzania on Disney+Hotstar is about Gujarat riots.

Black Friday by Anurag Kashyap is on Disney+Hotstar. The film about 1993 Mumbai bomb blast was initially banned from releasing. Now it is a cult classic.

Fire on YouTube is about homosexuality that starred Shabana Azmi.

