First Dates on Netflix and other Top 10 dating reality TV shows to watch on OTT for real thrill
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 11, 2024
First Dates follows a blind dating format in which the couples are later interviewed to find out if they would want to go on a second date or not.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Indian Matchmaking follows Mumbai’s premiere matchmaker Sima Taparia helps single people find their match. On Netflix.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Love Island, the 10-season-long reality show is about a group of men and women who change their partners until they find their love. On Prime Video.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Too Hot to Handle also follows a similar trope but this time with a cash price. On Netflix.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Love Like a K-Drama is a new reality show that tries to land lead roles in K-dramas while pairing up for romantic adventures. On Netflix.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
90 Day Fiancé as the name suggests is about who travels to live with their fiancé for 90 days and then the couple must decide if they want to move forward. On Prime Video.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Temptation Island follows the basic idea of putting single people together to explore new ties. On JioCinema.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Millionaire Matchmaker is all about pairing millionaires with the people of their dreams. On Netflix.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Love is Blind takes a less conventional approach and focuses on an emotional approach to dating rather than a physical one. On Netflix.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Naked and Afraid of Love, 16 people work together to survive on a paradise island while trying to find love. On Prime Video.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: How a Korean nighttime skincare routine can change your skin forever
Find Out More