Flower Boy Next Door to Her Private Life: TOP 10 Korean dramas that will make you cry laughing
Roger Khuraijam
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jul 29, 2025
Her Private Life (Netflix) projects on Sung Deok-mi, a museum curator, hides an intense adoration of singer Cha Shi-an under her professional persona.
Chief Kim (Viki) tells the story of Kim Sung-ryong, a certified public accountant, who is against corruption and ends up fighting for employees’ fundamental rights.
Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok – Joo (Prime Video) follows Kim Bok-joo, a weightlifter, who gets attracted to a fitness doctor and is even ready to lose weight for him.
Mad For Each Other (Netflix) focuses on a man and a woman who live next door to each other, realise they also share a psychiatrist, and they can't seem to stay out of each other's way.
Welcome To Waikiki (Viki) is about three men who open a guest house to fund their dreams of making a movie.
Mr. Queen (Netflix) centres around Jang Bong-hwan, a free-spirited chef and a womaniser. One day, he wakes up in the body of Queen Cheorin in the Joseon period.
Be Melodramatic (Netflix) projects on three best friends who are in different paths of life. However, at the end of the day, they return to each other to support each other.
Business Proposal (Netflix) is about Ha-ri, who shows up on a blind date to scare away her friend’s date. However, the plans go awry when it turns out to be her CEO.
So I Married an Anti-fan (Viki) is about Geun-yeong, who loses his job after a K-pop star and becomes an anti-fan of the K-pop star.
Flower Boy Next Door (Prime Video) centres around shy girl Dok-mi, who must come out of her shell after she gets caught spying on her handsome neighbour.
