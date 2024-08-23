Follow Kar Lo Yaar and more Top 7 Friday August 23 releases on OTT
Nikita Thakkar
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Aug 23, 2024
Uorfi Javed's show Follow Kar Lo Yaar is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video. It is about her life and a dysfunctional family.
The Frog is a chilling Korean tale with a supernatural twist. A weird woman checks into a hotel and uncontrollable events start to unfold.
Pachinko season 2 is now streaming on AppleTV. It evolves around four generations of a Korean immigrant family.
Incoming on Netflix is about four high school teenage boys who face a night of mayhem after a party.
Drive-Away Dolls is now streaming on JioCinema. It is about two women on a road trip coming across a group of criminals.
Raayan is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video. The revenge thriller starring Dhanush received critical acclaim from all.
In the Land of Saints and Sinners will begin streaming on Lionsgate Play today. It is set in 1970s rural Ireland.
Apart from these Friday releases, one can watch Kalki 2898 AD on Amazon Prime Video. Prabhas' movie had its OTT premiere on August 22.
The Hindi version of the film is available on Netflix.
Documentary on Javed Akhtar and Salim Khan, Angry Young Men is also streaming on Amazon Prime Video.
