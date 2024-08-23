Follow Kar Lo Yaar and more Top 7 Friday August 23 releases on OTT

Nikita Thakkar Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 23, 2024

Uorfi Javed's show Follow Kar Lo Yaar is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video. It is about her life and a dysfunctional family.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Frog is a chilling Korean tale with a supernatural twist. A weird woman checks into a hotel and uncontrollable events start to unfold.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Pachinko season 2 is now streaming on AppleTV. It evolves around four generations of a Korean immigrant family.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Incoming on Netflix is about four high school teenage boys who face a night of mayhem after a party.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Drive-Away Dolls is now streaming on JioCinema. It is about two women on a road trip coming across a group of criminals.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Raayan is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video. The revenge thriller starring Dhanush received critical acclaim from all.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

In the Land of Saints and Sinners will begin streaming on Lionsgate Play today. It is set in 1970s rural Ireland.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Apart from these Friday releases, one can watch Kalki 2898 AD on Amazon Prime Video. Prabhas' movie had its OTT premiere on August 22.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Hindi version of the film is available on Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Documentary on Javed Akhtar and Salim Khan, Angry Young Men is also streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Before Emergency, Top 8 controversial political films on Amazon Prime Video, Zee5 and more OTT

 

 Find Out More