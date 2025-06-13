Forecasting Love And Weather to Queen Woo: Top 10 adult romance Korean dramas to heat your night

Yashshvi Srivastava Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 13, 2025

Let's take a look at K-dramas with perfect romantic stories.

Forecasting Love and Weather follows a woman who has been cheated by the man she was dating for years.

Wok of Love follows two individuals who meet at a Chinese restaurant created for people to find a second chance in life.

Mr. Plankton follows a man who discovers that he has a terminal illness and decides to take his one last journey before death.

Business Proposal follows a woman who pretends to be her friend, goes on a blind date who happens to be her boss.

While You Were Sleeping follows Nam Hong Joo, who has dreams that show her glimpses of the future.

Queen Woo revolves around the story of the queen of Korea’s Goguryeo kingdom, whose husband is dead.

The Lover follows an older woman who supports her younger boyfriend while he follows his dream.

Kiss Sixth Sense follows a woman who has the superpower of seeing the future when some kisses her.

It’s Okay, That’s Love follows a psychiatrist who falls in love with a woman who has a negative view of love.

King the Land follows the love story between a CEO of a luxurious hotel and his employee.

