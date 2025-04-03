Forensic to Barot House; TOP 10 crime thrillers to watch on ZEE5
Roger Khuraijam
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Apr 03, 2025
Here is a list of movies to watch.
Rustom centers around a naval officer, who shares a happy relationship with his wife Cynthia. However, he discovers that his wife has an affair with his close friend.
Barot House revolves around Amit Barot who lives a peaceful life with his family. However, things take an unexpected turn when his daughters get murdered.
Forensic follows a police inspector and a forensic expert team up to catch a serial killer who stalks and murders little girls in a small hill town in Mussorie.
Posham Pa focuses on Prajakta, a drug addict and mentally unstable woman, seduces and loots men, only to kill them after.
Taish centers around Rohan and Sunny, who prepare for his younger brother’s wedding. Things change when a crime lord sparks violence during the event.
Silence... Can You Hear It? follows ACP Avinash, who is asked to join a special team to investigate a high-profile murder.
Identity projects on a sketch artist and a cop who works together to unravel the identity of an elusive killer using the description of his face, etched into the memory of an eye-witness.
Chup: Revenge of the Artist revolves around a serial killer targeting corrupt film critics and a police officer assigned to catch the killer.
Bob Biswas is about an assassin named Bob Biswas who comes out of a prolonged coma and struggles to recall his identity. However, as he pieces together memories of his past, he faces a moral dilemma.
Operation Java projects on a team of police officers from the Kochi cyber cell embarking on a mission to investigate a series of mysterious crimes and unlawful activities.
