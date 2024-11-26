Freedom At Midnight and more: Top historical web series and films to watch on OTT
Nikita Thakkar
| Nov 26, 2024
Freedom at Midnight is currently streaming on SonyLIV. The historical drama is adapted from the book penned by Larry Collins and Dominique Lapierre.
Rocket Boys is a biographical drama on Homi Bhabha and Vikram Sarabhai, two physicists who created history by helping India turn into a nuclear power.
The Forgotten Army - Azaadi Ke Liye is on Amazon Prime Video. Set in era of World War II, it is about fight for India's independence under leadership of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.
Bose: Dead/Alive is on JioCinema. It is a historical drama revolving around the mystery around death of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose.
Among films, Sam Bahadur is a recent drama that narrates the story of India's First Field Marshal, Sam Manekshaw. Watch it on Zee5.
Tanhaji is on Disney+Hotstar. It is all about Maratha warrior Tanhaji's fight against the Mughals.
Bajirao Mastani is epic historical drama narrating the love story of Peshwa Bajirao and warrior princess Mastani. It is on Amazon Prime Video.
The Empire is a web series on Disney+Hotstar. It is a historical fiction drama about the Mughal Empire.
Jodhaa Akbar starring Aishwarya Rai and Hrithik Roshan is on Netflix. It is a historical romantic drama narrating the love story of Rajput princess and Mughal Emperor.
Aśoka is on Netflix. It narrates the journey of Emperor Ashoka of Maurya Empire.
