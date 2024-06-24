Friends and 9 other web series with more than 10 seasons
Nishant
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jun 24, 2024
Friends is a sitcom with 10 seasons, chronicling the lives and relationships of six friends living in New York City.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Grey's Anatomy is a medical drama with 20 seasons, detailing the professional and personal lives of surgeons at a Hospital.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
NCIS, a procedural drama with 21 seasons, focusing on a team of agents investigating crimes involving the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit is a crime drama has 25 seasons, following detectives who specialize in sexually-based offenses.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
CSI: Crime Scene Investigation is a forensic crime drama with 15 seasons, following a team of crime scene investigators solving complex cases.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Supernatural is a fantasy horror series with 15 seasons, centered on the Winchester brothers as they hunt supernatural beings.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Criminal Minds is a procedural series with 15 seasons, focusing on the FBI's Behavioral Analysis Unit profiling and catching criminals.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
ER, a medical drama with 15 seasons, set in the emergency room of Chicago's County General Hospital.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Frasier is a comedy series with 11 seasons, focusing on the life of Dr. Frasier Crane, a psychiatrist-turned-radio host in Seattle.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The Simpsons an animated sitcom with 35 seasons, satirizing American culture through the lives of the Simpson family in Springfield.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: The Boys 4 and other satire web series to stream on OTT
Find Out More