Friendship day 2024: Best Indian friendship films on Netflix, Amazon Prime and other OTT
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Aug 03, 2024
The renowned relationship between Jai and Veeru is depicted in Sholay (Amazon Prime) as they work together to defeat a renowned bandit in a small community.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Chhichhore (Disney+ Hotstar) - College pals reminisce about their carefree and enjoyable college days as they band together to support a friend's son at a difficult time.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Rock On! (Netflix)- Years later, former bandmates reunite to rekindle their love for music.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (Amazon Prime) follows a group of friends as they reunite for a wedding, inspiring them to think back on their early aspirations and experiences.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Kai Po Che! (Netflix)- This movie, which is set against historical backdrops, centers on three friends who want to open a cricket academy.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The classic tale of three best friends managing the complicated terrain of love and life after college may be found in Dil Chahta Hai (Amazon Prime).
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The inspiring tale of three engineering students who defy convention and forge an enduring relationship may be found in 3 Idiots (Amazon Prime).
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
In Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara (Netflix), three friends go on an adventure trip throughout Spain that transforms them as they confront their worries and strengthen their friendship.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 8 South Indian films that created new records
Find Out More