Friendship day 2024: Best Indian friendship films on Netflix, Amazon Prime and other OTT

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 03, 2024

The renowned relationship between Jai and Veeru is depicted in Sholay (Amazon Prime) as they work together to defeat a renowned bandit in a small community.

Chhichhore (Disney+ Hotstar) - College pals reminisce about their carefree and enjoyable college days as they band together to support a friend's son at a difficult time.

Rock On! (Netflix)- Years later, former bandmates reunite to rekindle their love for music.

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (Amazon Prime) follows a group of friends as they reunite for a wedding, inspiring them to think back on their early aspirations and experiences.

 Kai Po Che! (Netflix)- This movie, which is set against historical backdrops, centers on three friends who want to open a cricket academy.

The classic tale of three best friends managing the complicated terrain of love and life after college may be found in Dil Chahta Hai (Amazon Prime).

The inspiring tale of three engineering students who defy convention and forge an enduring relationship may be found in 3 Idiots (Amazon Prime).

In Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara (Netflix), three friends go on an adventure trip throughout Spain that transforms them as they confront their worries and strengthen their friendship.

