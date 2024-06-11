From Atlas to Damsel, Best of Netflix original movies to watch now
Nishant
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jun 11, 2024
Atlas starring Jennifer Lopez is a sci-fi thriller of a data scientist using AI to defeat a robot.
Damsel is the tale of a young woman trying to survive against a fire breathing dragon in a cave.
The Irishman is an epic crime film directed by Martin Scorsese, chronicling the life of mob hitman Frank Sheeran.
Marriage Story is a heartfelt drama exploring the complexities of divorce and relationships, featuring Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver.
Roma is a poignant drama set in 1970s Mexico City, focusing on the life of a live-in housekeeper.
Okja is a fantasy adventure about a girl's quest to rescue her genetically modified super pig from a multinational corporation.
Bird Box is a post-apocalyptic thriller starring Sandra Bullock as a mother trying to survive in a world overrun by mysterious creatures.
The Trial of the Chicago 7, a historical legal drama depicting the trial of seven defendants charged with inciting riots,
Mudbound, a powerful drama exploring race relations in the American South during and after World War II.
The Two Popes is a biographical drama exploring the relationship between Pope Benedict XVI and Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio.
