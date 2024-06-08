From Blackout to Madgaon Express, best of new-age Bollywood comedies on OTT
| Jun 08, 2024
Madgaon Express follows 3 childhood friends on a road-trip to Goa which goes completely off track due to their bad decisions. On Prime Video.
Blackout is the story of Lenny who gets entangled in a web of mysteries as a single night in darkness engulfs the city in chaos. On Jio Cinema.
Stree is set in a small town haunted by a spirit that abducts men, a tailor teams up with friends to unravel the mystery. On Hotstar.
Badhaai Ho, an adult man’s life turns upside down when he learns that his middle-aged mother is pregnant. On Hotstar.
Luka Chuppi, a couple decides to live together before marriage, pretending to be married, but complications arise when their families get involved. On Netflix.
Dream Girl follows a man with a talent for mimicking female voices lands a job at a call center, leading to comic confusion. On Zee5.
Pati Patni Aur Woh, a married man’s life becomes chaotic as he juggles his affections between his wife and his girlfriend. On Prime Video.
Good Newwz, two couples face a mix-up at an IVF clinic, resulting in a hilarious and emotional journey. On Prime Video.
Bala is the story of a young man struggling with premature balding as he navigates societal pressures and personal insecurities. On Hotstar.
