From BTS to Star Wars: Top 7 new releases on Disney Plus Hotstar in 2024

Vridhi Soodhan

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 04, 2024

Many exciting shows are lined up on Disney Plus Hotstar to watch this year.

Percy Jackson will be releasing it’s succeeding episodes in the month of January.

The eagerly awaited MCU miniseries Echo is scheduled to debut on Disney Plus.

Disney + will get ten episodes of Bluey Season 3 when they premiere.

The upcoming Disney + Original Series, A Real Bug's Life, from National Geographic, is almost here.

A thriller set in the last days of the High Republic era, Star Wars: The Acolyte immerses viewers in a galaxy full of dark secrets and rising dark-side forces.

In Star Wars: Skeleton Crew, four children become lost in the expanse of the galaxy and attempt to find their way back home.

The renowned K-pop group BTS is the subject of the well-liked documentary series BTS Monuments: Beyond the Star.

