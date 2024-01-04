From BTS to Star Wars: Top 7 new releases on Disney Plus Hotstar in 2024
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 04, 2024
Many exciting shows are lined up on Disney Plus Hotstar to watch this year.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Percy Jackson will be releasing it’s succeeding episodes in the month of January.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The eagerly awaited MCU miniseries Echo is scheduled to debut on Disney Plus.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Disney + will get ten episodes of Bluey Season 3 when they premiere.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The upcoming Disney + Original Series, A Real Bug's Life, from National Geographic, is almost here.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A thriller set in the last days of the High Republic era, Star Wars: The Acolyte immerses viewers in a galaxy full of dark secrets and rising dark-side forces.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
In Star Wars: Skeleton Crew, four children become lost in the expanse of the galaxy and attempt to find their way back home.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The renowned K-pop group BTS is the subject of the well-liked documentary series BTS Monuments: Beyond the Star.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Kho Gaye Hum Kahan emerges No. 1 holiday watch on Netflix, check Top 10
Find Out More