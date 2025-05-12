From Good Bad Ugly to Gram Chikitsalay: OTT Releases this week you SHOULDN’T miss at all
Roger Khuraijam
| May 12, 2025
Good Bad Ugly (Netflix): A former Tamil gangster makes his comeback in the life of crime after his son is jailed
Bad Influence (Netflix): Love brews between a bodyguard and his client after Resse is troubled by a stalker
Bohurupi (Zee5): Bikram sets out on a revenge against the corrupt system after being convicted for a crime he didn't commit
Forever (Netflix): Childhood friends Keisha and Justin face new challenges in life and feelings for each other as they grow up
Gram Chikitsalay (Prime Video): A young acuity doctor struggles to revive a Primary Healthcare Centre of a Village amidst varying power dynamics
Nonnas (Netflix): Joe has decided to open an italian restaurant in the memory of his late mother, although all feels normal until Joe starts hiring help
Odela 2 (Prime Video): After a serial killer is killed by his wife, his haunting soul returns and possesses a newly wed bride in the village
The Diplomat (Netflix): A US ambassador to UK must address an ongoing crisis while managing her marriage with a political star
The Royals (Netflix): An unexpected rom-com between Prince Aviraaj & Sophia takes place amidst a failing royal family
