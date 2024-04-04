From Squid Game to Money Heist: Top 8 web series dubbed in Hindi on OTT
Vridhi Soodhan
| Apr 04, 2024
Epic fantasy series Game of Thrones is replete with political intrigue, power struggles, and nuanced characters vying for dominance of the Seven Kingdoms.
Stranger Things is an engrossing science fiction horror television series that takes place in the 1980s and follows a group of kids as they come across paranormal activity.
Vikings is a historical drama that chronicles the mythical Norse warriors' expeditions, raids, and conquests throughout Europe.
The Vampire Diaries is a supernatural romance television series that follows a teenage girl as she becomes drawn into her tiny town's vampire, werewolf, and witch communities.
In the suspenseful South Korean survival drama Squid Game, players take part in lethal kid's activities in an attempt to win a huge cash prize.
The Crown is an opulent historical drama that tells the story of Queen Elizabeth II's reign and the occasions that defined Britain's second half of the 20th century.
Lucifer is a sinisterly endearing crime procedural television series that follows the Devil himself, Lucifer Morningstar, as he leaves his throne in Hell to help the LAPD solve murders.
A fascinating Spanish heist series called Money Heist (La Casa de Papel) follows a bunch of criminals as they plot and carry out daring and complex heists.
