From Tarot to The First Omen, Best new supernatural movie flicks
Nishant
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jun 25, 2024
Tarot follows two friends who end up unleashing an evil entity trapped in cursed deck of tarot cards. On Prime Video.
The First Omen follows a young American woman serving at Church but travels to Rome and questions her faith. On Hotstar.
The Conjuring follows paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren help a family plagued by a dark presence in their farmhouse. On Netflix.
Hereditary, a family's dark secrets and terrifying legacy unravel after their grandmother's death. On Prime Video
The Others, a woman and her light-sensitive children live in a haunted mansion with disturbing secrets. On Disney+ Hotstar.
The Sixth Sense, a young boy who communicates with spirits seeks the help of a disheartened child psychologist. On Disney+ Hotstar. 2
The Witch is set in 1630s New England where a family confronts dark forces after their youngest child vanishes. On Netflix.
The Ritual follows four friends on a Scandinavian hiking trip who encounters an ancient evil in the forest. On Netflix.
It, a group of kids face their deepest fears as they battle a shape-shifting entity that appears as a clown. On Prime Video.
The Lighthouse is the story of two lighthouse keepers spiraling into madness while stranded on a remote and mysterious island. On Prime Video.
