From Zombieverse to Physical 100, best Korean reality shows to watch on Netflix
Nishant
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| May 18, 2024
Zombieverse, a reality survival game show where participants must navigate through a city overrun by zombies, completing tasks and avoiding elimination.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The first season of Zombieverse was released in 2023 and the show has been renewed for a second season as well.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Singles Inferno is a dating reality show where singles are stranded on a deserted island and must pair up to escape to Paradise.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The 8 Show follows eight individuals stuck in a building where they have to play a game-show to earn money.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Physical: 100 is a survival competition where 100 contestants with top physical abilities compete in grueling challenges to win a large cash prize.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Siren: Survive the Island follows female contestants from various professions team up to survive and compete on a remote island.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The Devil's Plan is a strategy-based game show where contestants must use their intellect and social skills to outwit each other.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Busted! is a comedic variety show where celebrities play detectives solving fictional crime cases through various missions and puzzles.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The Gentlemen's League is a sports reality show featuring celebrities forming soccer teams to compete against each other and improve their skills.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Bridgerton and other web series on Netflix about royalty
Find Out More