Furiosa to Dune: Top 8 adventurous films on OTT shot in the desert
Vridhi SoodhanSource:
Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 03, 2024
Furiosa is set in a wasteland of desert after the end of the world, when the ferocious Imperator, trailed by the despotic Immortan Joe, makes a risky escape over the desolate terrain.
In Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, Indiana Jones travels through the Middle East's dry deserts in search of the Holy Grail, coming across dangerous traps and archaic mysteries buried beneath the dunes.
In The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly, three gunslingers fight in a dramatic and stressful struggle for hidden gold against the backdrop of the desert, perfectly capturing the spirit of the Wild West.
In Raiders of the Lost Ark, Indiana Jones must battle Nazis and antiquated traps while trudging across the sweltering deserts of Egypt in pursuit of the mythical Ark of the Covenant.
While laying the groundwork for an expansive story of revenge, Once Upon a Time in the West highlights the immense stretches of the American desert.
Dune transports viewers to the harsh desert planet Arrakis, where sandworms and dangerous sand dunes coexist with noble houses fighting for possession of the prized spice melange.
In Mad Max: Fury Road, Max and Furiosa engage in a high-stakes chase across the desert to escape warlords and their hordes, set against the harsh and dismal backdrop of a dystopian future.
In the well-known sequences from Ben-Hur, the title character faces extreme hardships in the desert while pursuing revenge and atonement in ancient Judea.
