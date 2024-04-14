Gaami on Zee5 and more Top 8 South Indian adventure films to watch on OTT
Nikita Thakkar
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Apr 14, 2024
Telugu adventure thriller Gaami is now on Zee5. It stars Vishwak Sen.
The story revolves around a man who embarks on an adventure to find a cure for a condition.
Dhanush' movie Captain Miller also falls under adventure and action genre. It is on Prime Video. It takes us back to non-Independence days.
Tik Tik Tik on Disney+Hostar is a sci-fi adventure film. It is about space explorers who have to save planet Earth from an asteroid.
Malaikottai Vaaliban is an action, adventure drama starring Mohanlal. He plays an undisputed legend in the movie.
Minnal Murali on Netflix is an action, comedy and adventure drama. It is about a man who gets superpowers after getting struck by a lightening.
Shot Boot Three is an adventure comedy on Aha TV. The story is about four friends who form a great bond with a pet dog.
Puli on Prime Video is an action, fantasy film starring Thalapathy Vijay with great superpowers..
Manjummel Boys is an adventure thriller. A group of friends embark on a trip and face some twisted challenges. It is still in theatres.
Once Upon a Time in Jamaligudda is an adventure drama with a blend of a love story. Watch it on SunNXT.
