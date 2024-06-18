Gaanth and other complicated Hindi murder mysteries on OTT
Nishant
| Jun 18, 2024
Gaanth is the story of an old police inspector and a young intern embark on mystery adventure to investigate the death of 6 family. On Jio Cinema.
Breathe, a father turns to crime to save his dying son, while a detective closes in on him. On Prime Video.
Dahaad is the story of a female cop investigating a series of murders targeting women in a small Rajasthan village. On Prime Video.
Dhootha, a journalist discovers newspaper clippings that predict future tragedies and becomes a murder suspect. On Prime Video.
Adhura, eerie occurrences linked to a young boy force a former student to confront his past, unraveling a dark, interconnected mystery. On Prime Video.
Murder In Mahim, set against the backdrop of Mahim station where the son of the investigator becomes a key suspect. On Jio Cinema.
The Last Hour, a police officer teams up with a shaman who can communicate with the dead to solve the murder of an actress. On Prime Video.
Bestseller follows an acclaimed writer with writer's block exploits the story of an obsessed fan for his new book. On Prime Video.
Hush Hush, four friends' lives are disrupted by a party incident, leading them to hide a dangerous secret while a cop investigates the truth. On Prime Video.
