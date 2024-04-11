Gadar 2 and other Top 7 films showcasing cross-border love stories on ZEE5 and more OTT
Janhvi Sharma
| Apr 11, 2024
Veer Zaara features Preity Zinta and Shah Rukh Khan in main roles. Available to watch on Amazon Prime Video.
Gadar: Ek Prem Katha is a classic cult love story of Tara Singh and Sakeena. Watch on ZEE5.
Pinjar stars Urmila Matondkar in main role and you can watch it on ZEE5.
Refugee streaming on Amazon Prime Video is about a refugee who falls in love with Nazneen.
Dil Pardesi Ho Gayaa streaming on Amazon Prime Video is a story about Sunny who wants to rescue his brother Major Ram.
Henna is a story about Chander and Henna. This film id directed by Randhir Kapoor.
Shaheed-e-Mohabbat Boota Singh on Amazon Prime Video is about Boota Singh who rescues a Muslim girl from communal rioters.
