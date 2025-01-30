Game Changer to Mrs and Daaku Maharaaj; Top OTT Releases for February 2025

Yashshvi Srivastava Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 30, 2025

February 2025 OTT Releases: February brings to you the most exciting content lineup for OTT releases to make your month thrilling.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Daaku Maharaaj follows a daring robber. The film is set to release on Netflix on Netflix on February 9.

Game Changer follows a honey police officer who combats the corrupt political system. It will be released on Prime Video on February 14.

Baby John follows a DCP who wants to protect his family. The film is set to release on Prime Video on February 28.

Cobra Kai S6 Part 3 is set to release on Netflix on February 13.

The Mehta Boys highlight the father-son relationship. It will be released on Prime Video on February 7.

Mrs highlights the struggles of a woman. It is set to release on Zee5 on February 7.

Dhoom Dhaam follows a mismatched couple who is forced into marriage. It is set to release on Netflix on February 14.

