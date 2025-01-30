Game Changer to Mrs and Daaku Maharaaj; Top OTT Releases for February 2025
Yashshvi Srivastava
| Jan 30, 2025
February 2025 OTT Releases: February brings to you the most exciting content lineup for OTT releases to make your month thrilling.
Daaku Maharaaj follows a daring robber. The film is set to release on Netflix on Netflix on February 9.
Game Changer follows a honey police officer who combats the corrupt political system. It will be released on Prime Video on February 14.
Baby John follows a DCP who wants to protect his family. The film is set to release on Prime Video on February 28.
Cobra Kai S6 Part 3 is set to release on Netflix on February 13.
The Mehta Boys highlight the father-son relationship. It will be released on Prime Video on February 7.
Mrs highlights the struggles of a woman. It is set to release on Zee5 on February 7.
Dhoom Dhaam follows a mismatched couple who is forced into marriage. It is set to release on Netflix on February 14.
