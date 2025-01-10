RRR, Magadheera and other top films of Game Changer star Ram Charan available on OTT

Ram Charan has made his comeback to theatres with 'Game Changer'. Here are some exceptional movies of the star to watch on OTT before the release.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 10, 2025
Ram Charan has been ruling millions of hearts with his brilliant acting and thrilling movies. He is now set to win over his fans with his film Game Changer, which has hit the theatres today. Game Changer, directed by Shankar, also stars Kiara Advani as the lead.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
But before watching the movie (or after it), if you want to view other films of Ram Charan on OTT, we are happy to help.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The action-packed tale revolves around a courageous revolutionary and an officer in the British force who join hands to fight against the evils ruling their motherland and torturing its people.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The 2009 action-fantasy film centres on Harsha who recalls his previous life from 400 years ago. This happens when he sets out to clarify himself to Indira after Raghuveer kills her father and blames him.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The fascinating story surrounds Satya, a young handsome boy who gets plastic surgery after being burnt. However, the new transformation doesn’t stop him from ending the search for his lover’s killer.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Srinu Vaitla’s directed film highlights the story of Kartik who becomes a stunt man for his sister and is often mistaken for an undercover police officer but things take a unique turn when he helps uncover the dangerous plans of businessmen Deepak Raj and Jayaraj.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The action-drama revolves around a young man with hearing disabilities and his elder brother who sets out on the mission to oppose the dictatorial rule of Phanindra, a corrupt leader in their village.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The 2013 film surrounds ACP Vijay Khannna, an honest police officer who sets out on the journey to end corruption and kill Teja, a deadly gangster with the help of his girlfriend and friend.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The fascinating film recites the story of Dharmasthali, a village controlled by some powerful corrupt leaders. However, things take an interesting turn when a mysterious man enters and decides to end the evil rule.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The story follows Ram, a young-handsome man who sets out on the dangerous journey to kill his enemy and destroy his kingdom when he starts threatening his family.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!