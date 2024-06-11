Garudan and other classic South Indian action movies on OTT
Garudan is a Tamil action thriller follows Sokkan in a test of loyalty alongside his two friends.
Magadheera is a reincarnation epic that interweaves the past and present of a warrior and his love. On Prime Video.
Pokiri follows an undercover cop infiltrating a mafia gang, leading to stylish action sequences. On Hotstar.
The Baahubali series is the tale of a young man's journey to discover his royal lineage and the conflicts of the ancient kingdom. On Hotstar.
The KGF chronicles the rise of a young man from the streets of Mumbai to the gold mines of Karnataka. On Hotstar.
Kireedam revolves arond a young man's dreams of becoming a police officer are shattered as he is drawn into violence to protect his family. On Hotstar.
Baashha, a simple auto-rickshaw driver has a dark past as a feared don; when his loved ones are threatened, he returns as a don. On YouTube.
Om, a man who becomes a gangster due to circumstances but seeks redemption through love. On Sun NXT.
Thuppakki, an army officer on vacation in Mumbai takes on a sleeper cell terrorist network. On Jio Cinema.
