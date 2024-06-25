Garudan and other underrated Tamil action movies to stream on Prime Video and other OTT
Jigarthanda, an aspiring filmmaker infiltrates a gangster’s life to gather material for his script, leading to a deadly blend of action and drama. On Hotstar.
Kaithi, a former convict must rescue his daughter while navigating a night full of criminal chaos and intense action. On Aha.
Sathya gets entangled in the criminal underworld and seeks justice for his sister's murder, leading to a gripping tale of revenge and survival. On Aha.
Maanagaram weaves together multiple characters’ stories over a single night in Chennai, involving crime, mystery, and thrills. On Prime Video.
Pichaikkaran is the stoyr of a wealthy man who turns into a beggar to pray for his mother’s recovery. On Jio Cinema.
Irumbu Thirai follows a cyber crime officer takes on a tech-savvy villain who has orchestrated a massive financial scam. On Prime Video.
Thadam is a murder mystery that unfolds as a cop investigates the murder of a real estate developer. On Prime Video.
Sethupathi, a cop who battles criminals while dealing with his own ethical dilemmas, blending intense action with a compelling narrative. On Zee5.
Demonte Colony, a group of friends in search of a haunted house in Chennai encounter a series of frightening incidents. On Prime Video.
