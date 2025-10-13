Genie, Make a Wish to Daily Dose of Sunshine: Top 10 Korean dramas popular on Netflix

Yashshvi Srivastava Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 13, 2025

Genie, Make a Wish revolves around an emotional genie who is awakened after a hundred decades by an emotionally detached woman.

My Dearest follows a man who decides never to marry and a woman of noble family who dreams of finding love again.

Queen of Tears revolves around a married couple who faces a major crisis in their relationship.

The Good Bad Mother is an emotional drama that follows a pig farmer who raises her son strictly to make him a successful prosecutor.

Daily Dose of Sunshine is an emotionally beautiful series that follows a nurse of kind nature in the world of psychiatry for the first time.

Extraordinary Attorney Woo is one of the most loved legal dramas. The story revolves around Woo Young-woo, a brilliant rookie attorney with autism spectrum disorder.

The Glory is a dark and gripping revenge thriller about a woman who, years after surviving horrific high school violence, sets out on the mission to take revenge.

Twenty-Five Twenty-One follows the romantic lives, dreams, struggles and friendships of five characters from 1998 to 2021.

Crash Course in Romance follows an unlikely relationship between a former national athlete who now runs a side-dish shop and a celebrity math instructor at an elite private academy.

Vincenzo is a dark comedy about a Korean-Italian mafia consigliere who returns to his homeland for a mission.

