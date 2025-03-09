Geostorm to Twister; TOP 10 thrilling disaster movies you must watch
Roger Khuraijam
| Mar 09, 2025
Here is a list of thrilling disaster movies to watch.
The Day After Tomorrow (Prime Video) follows paleoclimatologist Jack, who must undertake a dangerous trek to save his son when a sudden worldwide storm breaks out.
2012 (ZEE5) revolves around Jackson, a discontented writer, battles against all odds to keep his family secure when a series of apocalyptic calamities threaten to decimate humankind.
Geostorm (JioHotstar) centers around a satellite designer who tries to save the world from a storm of epic proportions caused by malfunctioning climate-controlling satellites.
The Core (Prime Video) focuses on a team whose mission is to drill to the center of the Earth and set off a series of nuclear explosions to restart the rotation of the Earth's core.
Deepwater Horizon (Prime Video) follows a drilling project in an oil rig that faces malfunctions. However, the workers run away as the situation gets worse.
The Wave (Prime Video) projects on an experienced geologist who discovers that a tsunami will hit soon. Now, he must find a way to help the people.
Deep Impact (YouTube) depicts humanity's attempts to prepare for and destroy a 7-mile (11 km) wide comet set to collide with Earth and cause a mass extinction.
Armageddon (JioHotstar) is about a group of blue-collar deep-core drillers sent by NASA to destroy a gigantic asteroid, which is the size of Texas, on a collision course with Earth.
Twister (ZEE5) is about a woman who is on the brink of divorce from her husband. Before separating, they team up to develop a weather alert system.
Greenland (Prime Video) focuses on John who embarks on a risky quest to locate the last hope for salvation and save his family and battle for survival.
