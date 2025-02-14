Gerald’s Game to The Platform; TOP 10 underrated psychological thrillers that will shiver you from inside
Roger Khuraijam
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Feb 14, 2025
Here are some of the most underrated psychological thrillers.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
It’s What’s Inside follows a group of friends who gather for a pre-wedding that descends into an existential nightmare when an estranged friend arrives with a mysterious game.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Of Good Report revolves around an introverted high school teacher in South Africa who starts an obsessive affair with a pupil.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Gerald’s Game projects on a couple who wants to reignite their falling relationship. The woman accidentally kills her husband, leaving her tied to the bed.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The Platform is set in prison where the inmates are fed on a descending platform and those on the upper levels take more shares. One day a man decides to change the system.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The Call centers on two women from different times who connect through a phone call that interchanges their fates.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Fair Play centers on a young couple whose relationship begins to unravel following an unexpected promotion at a cutthroat hedge fund firm.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Calibre is about two friends who set out for a hunting trip. Things took a turn when they accidentally shot a child instead of a deer.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The Occupant follows a successful executive, who lost his job and is forced to the house with his family. He becomes obsessed with the new occupants, and begins infiltrating their lives.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The Clovehitch Killer is a story of real life serial killer Dennis Rader, also known as the BTK Killer.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
A Record of Sweet Murder follows Sang-joon who recently escaped from a mental institute and managed to amass a kill count. He contacts a reporter to video tap as he prepares his sacrifice to his god.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: When the Stars Gossip to The Heirs; TOP 10 Lee Min-ho’s romantic Korean dramas to watch
Find Out More