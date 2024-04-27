Ghilli and other South Indian sports dramas to watch on Prime Video and other OTT
Nishant
| Apr 27, 2024
Ghilli was recently re-released in cinemas and became one of the movies with the highest earning on a re-release.
Starring Thalapathy Vijay and Trisha Krishnan in key roles, the movie is about an aspiring Kabbadi player, streaming on Aha.
Lakshya follows a great archer who gets lost in his journey but soon gets on track again. On YouTube.
Jersey follows a failed cricketer who decided to return to cricket in his 30’s. On Hotstar.
Guru is a drama that follows a boxing coach who sees potential in a vegetable vendor and starts training her. On Zee5.
Sarpatta Parambarai follows an ex-boxer who decides to revive his dead boxing career but faces a lot of challenges in his path. On Prime Video.
Kanaa is the story of a farmer’s daughter who dreams of becoming an international cricketer. On MX Player.
Bigil is another sports drama featuring Vijay in the double role of a lord and a father and a son. On Prime Video.
Seetimaarr follows a bank employee who coaches a woman’s kabaddi team to victory. On MX Player.
A1 Express follows a Hockey player navigate his career, love life and family problems. On Sun NXT.
