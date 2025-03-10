Ghost Stories to Kotaro Lives Alone; TOP 10 Anime that are a lot funnier when you watch with friends
Roger Khuraijam
| Mar 10, 2025
Here is a list of funny anime to watch.
The Disastrous Life of Saiki K. (Netflix) is about a high school student with powerful psychic abilities and tries to live an ordinary life by keeping his identity a secret.
Ghost Stories (Prime Video) centers around a group of school kids and a possessed cat fights against ghosts in their neighborhood.
One Punch Man (Netflix) revolves around Saitama, a superhero who defeats villains with just a single punch. Overtime, he gets bored due to absences of strong villains.
Gintama (Crunchyroll) set in feudal Japan, where it is invaded by aliens and chaos is unleashed. When there is no hope, a group of unemployed samurai forms a squad to combat them.
Daily Lives of High School Boys (Prime Video) projects on three friends and their classmates, who enjoy the adventures and challenges of high school.
GTO: Great Teacher Onizuka (Netflix) focuses on a biker turned teacher, who has one ambition in life, that is to become the greatest high school teacher ever.
kaguya-sama: Love is War (Crunchyroll) follows two students from an elite school, who are on the mission to be the first to extract a confession of love from the other.
Kotaro Lives Alone (Netflix) revolves around Kotaro Satо̄, a little boy who moves to a ramshackle apartment building all on his own and makes friends with the manga artist.
The Devil is a Part-Timer! (JioHotstar) focuses on the Demon Lord and his general who escapes Ente Isla and arrives in modern Tokyo. Due to lack of magic, they take on a part-time job.
Golden Boy (Prime Video) follows Kintaro, a university dropout, who roams around Japan working various odd jobs. He meets various women on the way and changes their lives.
