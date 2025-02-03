Gladiator to The Last Samurai; Top 10 warrior films to watch on Prime Video

Yashshvi Srivastava Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 03, 2025

From gladiator to braveheart here’s a list of top action films that will keep you at the edge of you seat

The Last Samurai focuses on an American military officer who is tasked to train the Japanese army.

Tomiris revolves around the warrior of the same name who tries to defend her people.

Clash of the Titans centers on Perseus, a demigod and the son of Zeus who sets out on a mission.

Hercules focuses on a famous wandering mercenary of the same name.

Gladiator 2 highlights the story of Lucius after the death of Maximus.

Gladiator centers on Maximus, one of the preferred generals of Emperor Marcus.

The Patriot revolves around a legendary war hero Benjamin Martin.

Kingdom of Heaven focuses on Crusader Balian who learns the true meaning of knighthood.

Braveheart revolves around William Wallace, a Scottish rebel who sets out on the mission to battle King Edward.

Troy centers on Paris, the prince of Troy who convinces a woman named Helen to leave her husband.

