Gladiator The Matrix and other TOP 10 powerful action-packed movies on Netflix
Yashshvi Srivastava
| Jan 27, 2025
Netflix has a crazy set of movies from horror to crime that will keep you entertained the whole week. Here’s a list of top action films that will get your heart pumping.
Damsel follows a woman who agrees to marry a prince but her life changes after marriage.
Extraction follows Tyler Rake who sets out on the mission to rescue the kidnapped son of a drug lord.
Bad Boys: Ride or Die follows Mike and Marcus who set out on the mission to clear their captain’s name.
Back in Action is an action-comedy film that revolves around a married couple.
Carry-On revolves around Ethan, a TSA agent who finds himself at the center of trouble.
The Matrix is a sci-fi action movie that follows a computer hacker.
The Gray Man is an action thriller adapted from Mark Greaney’s novel with the same name.
Gladiator follows the heroic Roman general Maximus who battles against evils.
Godzilla Minus One follows Shikishima, a kamikaze pilot who was part of a war.
Jurassic Park revolves around a team of experts who visit a dinosaur-based theme park.
