Hotel King to Tale of the Nine Tailed; Top 10 Popular Korean dramas of Lee Dong-wook
Yashshvi Srivastava
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Mar 05, 2025
Here’s the list Lee Dong-wook superhit Korean dramas
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Bad and Crazy follows a skilled police officer whose life takes a tragic turn when he meets a mysterious fanatic K.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Hell Is Other People follows a young man who takes a cheap apartment and has to do adjustments.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Tale of the Nine Tailed follows a mythical creature who protects humans from supernatural danger.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Touch Your Heart follows an actress who loses her fame after getting involved in a scandal.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
A Shop for Killers revolves around a girl who lost her parents and grew up with her uncle.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Hotel King follows a hotel heiress who falls in love with a hotel manager.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Guardian: The Lonely and Great God follows an immortal goblin named Kim Shin.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Blade Man follows a man who has developed the strength to manifest his anger in the form of knives.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Scent of a Woman follows a single woman who wants to quit her abusive job.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Life is a 2018 released drama that surrounds a leading university who teaches hospital ideals.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Tell Me What You Saw to Beyond Evil; Top 10 mystery thriller Korean dramas on Netflix, Prime Video, Viki and others
Find Out More