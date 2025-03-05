Hotel King to Tale of the Nine Tailed; Top 10 Popular Korean dramas of Lee Dong-wook

Yashshvi Srivastava Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 05, 2025

Here’s the list Lee Dong-wook superhit Korean dramas

Bad and Crazy follows a skilled police officer whose life takes a tragic turn when he meets a mysterious fanatic K.

Hell Is Other People follows a young man who takes a cheap apartment and has to do adjustments.

Tale of the Nine Tailed follows a mythical creature who protects humans from supernatural danger.

Touch Your Heart follows an actress who loses her fame after getting involved in a scandal.

A Shop for Killers revolves around a girl who lost her parents and grew up with her uncle.

Hotel King follows a hotel heiress who falls in love with a hotel manager.

Guardian: The Lonely and Great God follows an immortal goblin named Kim Shin.

Blade Man follows a man who has developed the strength to manifest his anger in the form of knives.

Scent of a Woman follows a single woman who wants to quit her abusive job.

Life is a 2018 released drama that surrounds a leading university who teaches hospital ideals.

