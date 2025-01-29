Goblin to Melting Me Softly; TOP 10 Korean dramas on MX Player

Yashshvi Srivastava Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 29, 2025

Korean dramas have been fan favorites due to their captivating content, acting and brilliant direction. Here’s a list of amazing Korean dramas to watch on MX Player

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Live On centers on Baek Ho Rang who joins the school broadcasting club.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Goblin revolves around a goblin who is cursed to live forever.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

I’m Not A Robot follows Kim MIn Gyu, a wealthy man who lives an isolated life.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Suspicious Partner follows a young woman who gets close to a prosecutor.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Melting Me Softly follows two individuals who work for a freezing project.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Two Worlds Apart is an interesting drama that revolves around a unique plot twist.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Love With Flaws revolves around a girl who is raised among three brothers.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Heirs centers on a group of wealthy privileged high school students.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bring It On Ghost isd a romance thriller South Korean drama that follows a ghost.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

She was Pretty is a romantic comedy that revolves around a girl.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Kritika Malik inspired TOP 10 gymwear you need to try

 

 Find Out More