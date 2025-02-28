Golden Time to Fruits Basket: Top 10 Anime series featuring the most epic love triangles
Roger Khuraijam
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Feb 28, 2025
Here is a list of anime series with the most epic love triangles.
Nana (Netflix) is about two women with different personalities but with the same name become roommates and become inseparable. Their life changes when they enter adult life.
Fruits Basket (Prime Video) follows Tohru who lives with the Somas, learns their connection with the Chinese zodiac that they turn into animals when they try to show affection.
School Days (Crunchyroll) revolves around Makoto Ito, a high school student who becomes the love interest of several girls during his second term.
Kokoro Connect (Crunchyroll) centers around five high school students facing supernatural phenomena that test their bonds by forcing them to reveal their secrets.
Yona of the Dawn (Crunchyroll) focuses on Princess Yona who makes a new life after fleeing from the palace when the man she loves kills her father.
Chihayafuru (Crunchyroll) revolves around Chihaya who meets a boy named Arata, a Karuta player and dreams of becoming a great player. Chihaya works to become the best player in Japan.
Skip Beat! (Prime Video) is about Kyouko who went to Tokyo with her childhood friend, Shou to pursue his dream. Shou deceives Kyouko, leaving her all alone.
Golden Time (Prime Video) is about Banri Tada, a young law student suffering from retrograde amnesia, who must deal with memories of his past and his relationship with his friends at his college.
Honey and Clover (Crunchyroll) follows Yuuta Takemoto, a poor college student who lives in a dilapidated apartment building with his two friends, Shinobu Morita and Takumi Mayama.
Orange (Prime Video) revolves around high school girl Naho, who receives a letter written by herself ten years in the future, to keep an eye on Kakeru Naruse.
