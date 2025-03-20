Gone Girl to Uncut Gems; TOP 10 thrillers that will keep you on the edge of your seats
Roger Khuraijam
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Mar 20, 2025
Here is a list of thrillers you must watch.
Rear Window (Prime Video) follows a professional photographer with a broken leg, while he passes his time by spying on his neighbours, he witnesses a murder and starts to investigate.
Uncut Gems (Netflix) revolves around Howard, a jeweller and gambling addict in New York City's Diamond District, who must retrieve an expensive gem he purchased in order to pay off his debts.
Memento (Prime Video) is based on Leonard, an insurance investigator, who suffers from anterograde amnesia and uses notes and tattoos to hunt for the man he thinks killed his wife.
Gone Girl (Prime Video) revolves around Nick who learns that the entire media focus has shifted on him when his wife mysteriously disappears on the day of their fifth wedding anniversary.
Cape Fear (JioHotstar) centers around Max, who is released from prison after 14-years for raping a woman. Soon, Max plans to take revenge on the family of the lawyer who originally defended him.
Silence of the Lambs (Prime Video) focuses on a young FBI trainee who is hunting a serial killer named, who skins his female victims. To catch him, she seeks the advice of a serial killer.
Mothers' Instinct (Prime Video) revolves around Alice and Celine who live in a traditional lifestyle with their husbands. Things take a turn when the two unravel their sisterly bond.
No Country for Old Men (Prime Video) follows a veteran whose life takes a drastic turn when he discovers two million dollars while strolling through the aftermath of a drug deal.
Fair Play (Netflix) focuses on a young couple whose relationship begins to unravel following an unexpected promotion at a cutthroat hedge fund firm.
Black Swan (JioHotstar) is about Nina, a ballerina who gets a chance to play the White Swan. However, things took a turn when the director decided to change her with someone.
