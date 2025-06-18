Good Boy to When Life Gives You Tangerines: Top 10 K-dramas of Park Bo Gum
Yashshvi Srivastava
| Jun 18, 2025
Good Boy follows an Olympic medalist who joins the police force through a special recruitment program.
Hello Monster follows two detectives who work together but eventually fall in love with each other.
Love in the Moonlight follows a young prince who starts bonding with his political eunuch.
Record of Youth follows three fashionistas who are trying to make their place in the world of modeling.
Reply 1988 follows a group of childhood friends who live in the same lane and are dependent on each other.
Encounter follows a daughter of a rich and powerful politician who falls in love with an ordinary man.
The Producers revolves around a group of young TV producers and a pop star who work for a major network.
Naeli’s Cantabile centers around Cha Yoo Jin, who wants to become a great pianist like his father.
Wonderful Mama follows Yoon Bok Hee, who learns that she has an early-onset Alzheimer's.
When Life Gives You Tangerines follows the love story between a spirited girl and a steadfast boy.
