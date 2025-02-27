Good Doctor to Uncontrollably Fond; TOP 10 heartbreaking romantic Korean drama to watch
Roger Khuraijam
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Feb 27, 2025
Here is a list of heartbreaking romantic Korean dramas to watch.
Mr. Sunshine (Netflix) is about a young boy who ends up in the US after the 1871 Shinmiyangyo incident returns to Korea at a historical turning point and falls for a noblewoman.
Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo (Viki) follows Ha-jin who travels 1000 years back in time as a young girl. Now, Ha-jin is trapped in another person’s body.
Youth of May (Netflix) focuses on a medical student who gets married to a nurse after meeting her. Later their fate was cut short when the Gwangju Uprising occurred.
Goblin (ZEE5) revolves around an immortal goblin who goes to find a human bride to remove an invisible sword from his chest and end his life.
Good Doctor (Netflix) centers around a man who is autistic and aspires to become a paediatrician. However, he overcomes societal discrimination to achieve his dreams.
The Snow Queen (Prime Video) is about Tae Woong, a math genius, meets Jeong Kyu, an equally smart student with insurmountable rivalry.
Uncontrollably Fond (Netflix) follows two childhood sweethearts who got separated due to some circumstances. Years later, fate brings them together and works on a documentary.
Stairway to Heaven (Viki) revolves around Song-joo who loses all her memories in a car accident. One day she reunites with Jung-suh, her old lover and she starts to have feelings for him.
Hi Bye, Mama! (Netflix) is about a mother who dies and begins a 49-day process of reincarnation and the husband has barely begun to live a new life.
Hymn of Death (Netflix) set in Korea under Japanese occupation, Kim Woo-Jin, a writer, already married, falls in love with Yun Sim-Deok. But their fate tragically ended.
