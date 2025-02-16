Casablanca to Parasite; TOP 10 movie that everyone should watch on OTT at least once
Roger KhuraijamSource:
Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 16, 2025
Here is a list of the most iconic films that everyone should watch at least once.
Casablanca (Prime Video), set during WWII, Rick, a nightclub owner in Casablanca, agrees to help his former lover IIsa and her husband. However, IIsa finds herself falling for Rick.
Parasite (Netflix) centers on a struggling Kim family who sees an opportunity when the son starts working for a wealthy family. Seeing the opportunity, they all find a way to work for the same household.
2001: A Space Odyssey (Prime Video) is about a voyage by astronauts, scientists, and the sentient supercomputer HAL 9000 to Jupiter to investigate an alien monolith.
Schindler's List (Prime Video) revolves around Oscar, a successful and narcissistic German businessman, who saves thousands of Jewish workers during World War II.
Goodfellas (Netflix) projects on Henry who grew up idolising mobsters in his neighbourhood. Things took a turn when he and his friends decided to make their way up the mob hierarchy.
City Lights (Prime Video) focuses on a Tramp and falls in love with a blind woman and develops a turbulent friendship with an alcoholic millionaire.
The Shawshank Redemption (Netflix) centers on Andy, a successful banker who is arrested for the murder of his wife and her lover and is sentenced to life imprisonment at the Shawshank prison.
The Godfather (Netflix) follows Don Vito, head of a mafia family who decides to hand over his empire to his youngest son. His decision puts everyone in danger.
Titanic (Prime Video) revolves around Jack and Rose of different social classes who fall in love during the ship's maiden voyage. But their love was cut short when the ship sank.
The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring (Netflix) follows Frodo who finds a ring with mysterious powers. He and his friends set out on a jury under the guidance of Gandalf.
