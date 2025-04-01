Grave of the Fireflies to Spirited Away; TOP 10 Studio Ghibli movie on Netflix
Roger Khuraijam
| Apr 01, 2025
Here is a list of Studio Ghibli movies to watch.
My Neighbor Totoro (Netflix) centers around two sisters who relocate to rural Japan to spend their time with their ill mother but meet some mythical forest spirit on the way.
Ponyo (Netflix) tells the story of Sosuke who rescues a goldfish trapped in a bottle. However, things take a turn when the goldfish turns herself into a young girl.
Kiki's Delivery Service (Netflix) projects on Kiki, a thirteen-year-old girl who tries to become an independent witch and gets a job at a delivery service.
Spirited Away (Netflix) depicts the story of Chihiro moving to a new neighbourhood, inadvertently entering the world of kami, and turning her parents into pigs by the witch Yubaba.
Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind (Netflix) revolves around Nausicaa, a princess who guards the Valley of the Wind, and tries to stop two warring nations from destroying everything.
The Tale of The Princess Kaguya (Netflix) focuses on a farmer and his wife who find a miniature girl inside a bamboo stalk who magically grows up to become a beautiful lady.
When Marnie Was There (Netflix) centers around a distressed girl who is compelled to live in the countryside with her relatives. There, she befriends Marnie, who helps her confront the truth.
The Wind Rises (Netflix) is about Jiro Horikoshi who studies hard to become an aeronautical engineer. As WWII begins, his aircraft design is used by the Japanese Empire.
Grave of the Fireflies (Netflix) revolves around two siblings struggling to stay together and survive during the outbreak of World War II.
Howl's Moving Castle (Netflix) Sophie, a young milliner who is turned into an elderly woman by a witch who enters her shop out of jealousy and curses her.
