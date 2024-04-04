Great Indian Kapil Show and more web series trending on Netflix today
Nikita Thakkar
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Apr 04, 2024
Great Indian Kapil Sharma Show is now up on Netflix. The first episode had Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahani.
Mamla Legal Hai is a comedy courtroom drama featuring Ravi Kishan. It promises a laugh riot.
3 Body Problem is a sci-fi drama that will blow your mind. It revolves around possible alien invasion on Earth.
Testament: The Story of Moses depicts of the journey of Moses from prince to prophet.
Queen of Tears is a romantic K-drama that has become immensely popular. It is about a couple going through marital crisis.
Kapil Sharma: I'm Not Done Yet has once again started trending on Netflix. The comedian reveals all about his life, controversies and more.
The Gentlemen on Netflix is a comedy drama. The story revolves around Eddie who has suddenly become rich as he inherits dad's empire.
Avatar: The Last Airbender is about a young boy who has to take charge to save the world.
The Indrani Mukerjea Story: Buried Truth is still trending in India. It reveals all about the Sheena Bora murder case.
Physical: 100 is a South Korean reality show about 100 people competing against each other to win the cash prize and ultimate title.
