Great Indian Kapil Show and more web series trending on Netflix today

Nikita Thakkar Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 04, 2024

Great Indian Kapil Sharma Show is now up on Netflix. The first episode had Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahani.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mamla Legal Hai is a comedy courtroom drama featuring Ravi Kishan. It promises a laugh riot.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

3 Body Problem is a sci-fi drama that will blow your mind. It revolves around possible alien invasion on Earth.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Testament: The Story of Moses depicts of the journey of Moses from prince to prophet.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Queen of Tears is a romantic K-drama that has become immensely popular. It is about a couple going through marital crisis.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kapil Sharma: I'm Not Done Yet has once again started trending on Netflix. The comedian reveals all about his life, controversies and more.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Gentlemen on Netflix is a comedy drama. The story revolves around Eddie who has suddenly become rich as he inherits dad's empire.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Avatar: The Last Airbender is about a young boy who has to take charge to save the world.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Indrani Mukerjea Story: Buried Truth is still trending in India. It reveals all about the Sheena Bora murder case.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Physical: 100 is a South Korean reality show about 100 people competing against each other to win the cash prize and ultimate title.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Fallout and Top 8 other web series based on video games

 

 Find Out More