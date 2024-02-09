Guess the serial killer in these Top 7 thrilling films on Netflix
Vridhi Soodhan
Feb 09, 2024
These serial killer films offer a glimpse into the darkest corners of the human psyche, ranging from spine-tingling psychological thrillers to terrifying horror flicks.
The Bone Collector, a film directed by Phillip Noyce and based on the compelling novel by Jeffrey Deaver, throws viewers into an intense story.
The true crime tale of Charles Cullen, a nurse who was found guilty of killing multiple patients while practicing medicine, is the basis for the film The Good Nurse.
The discovered footage storyline of the film Creep provides a tense and terrifying psychological horror experience.
The unsolved Long Island serial murderer case that started in the late 1990s is explored in the compelling and eerie movie Lost Girls.
The Devil All the Time is a film that interweaves several interrelated narratives spanning more than twenty years.
The Shadow of the Moon centers on Thomas Lockhart, a Philadelphia police officer (Boyd Holbrook), who develops an obsession with finding a mysterious serial killer.
The film Twin Murders meets all the requirements for a compelling serial killer crime thriller.
