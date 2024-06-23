Gullak and 9 other must-watch Sony LIV original movies and web series
Nishant
| Jun 23, 2024
Gullak is a charming comedy-drama about the everyday lives and struggles of the middle-class Mishra family in a small town.
Undekhi is a suspenseful crime thriller where a high-profile wedding murder unravels a web of corruption and power.
Bhonsle follows the story of a retired policeman standing up for North Indian siblings when they face violence due to political agendas.
Avrodh: The Siege Within, a gripping military drama inspired by the 2016 Uri attack and subsequent Indian Army surgical strikes
Pet Puraan is a humorous and heartfelt drama about a modern couple navigating the challenges and joys of adopting pets instead of having children.
2018, set around the 2018 Kerala floods and how the people came together to face the tragedy together.
Tabbar, a compelling drama set in Punjab, depicting a retired police officer’s family caught in a spiral of crime and deceit after a tragic mistake.
Bramayugam, a black-and-white masterpiece following a folk singer whose life changes when he stumbles upon a mysterious mansion.
Lampan is a nostalgic series about a city boy's adventures and adjustments to village life with his grandparents.
